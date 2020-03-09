Assault order

A MAN has received a community order after admitting two assaults

David Wilson, 49, of Henley Road, Caversham Lakes, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court on

Friday.

He admitted assaulting Scott Pearce and Cally Beale-Fletcher in Reading on December 28.

He must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity for up to 30 days. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £90.