£30m plan to prevent flooding

FLOOD walls and temporary barriers are the most effective way to reduce the impact of flooding on homes and businesses in Caversham, says the Environment Agency.

It estimates that it will cost £30 million to defend 700 properties in Caversham and north Reading.

Joe Cuthbertson, flood-risk manager for the agency in the Thames Valley, said: “In 2003 and 2014, homes and businesses in low-lying areas of Caversham flooded and many more were surrounded by water. Another deluge hit Lower Caversham in 1947.

“Our plans would see north Reading and Lower Caversham better protected from flooding through a mix of earth embankments, flood walls and removable flood barriers.

“The option benefiting the greatest number of people would be built from Promenade Road to east of Amersham Road, north of the River Thames, and from Caversham Bridge to Reading Bridge on the south side.”

A number of options has been considered, from a flood storage area to natural flood management measures such as woodland planting and wetland restoration. Trees would be planted to replace any lost during the building of the defences.

The agency’s plans are going on show at a series of consultation events as follows: Tomorrow (Saturday) — Thameside Primary School, in Harley Road, from 1pm to 4pm; Monday — Caversham Baptist Church, South Street, from 4pm to 8pm; March 13 — Caversham Methodist Church, Gosbrook Road, from 4pm to 8pm; March 20 — Church House, Church Street, from noon to 4pm.