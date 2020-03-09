Charity clean

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A CHARITY car wash will be held at Caversham Road fire station in Reading on March 28 from 10am to 4pm.
There is a suggested donation of £5 in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.
