Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

World Book Day 2020: PlayDay Nursery, Caversham

World Book Day 2020: PlayDay Nursery, Caversham

CHILDREN at PlayDay nursery in Caversham celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite literary characters. 

They included Postman Bear, from the Tales from Acorn Wood, and dinosaur from Diplodocus.

Deputy manager Sam Norris and staff organised a workshop for children to make their own bookmarks. 

She said: “We took part today to let the children’s love of books flourish and we’ve been reading stories with them and they’ve been loving it.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33