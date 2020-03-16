World Book Day 2020: PlayDay Nursery, Caversham

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
CHILDREN at PlayDay nursery in Caversham celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite literary characters.
They included Postman Bear, from the Tales from Acorn Wood, and dinosaur from Diplodocus.
Deputy manager Sam Norris and staff organised a workshop for children to make their own bookmarks.
She said: “We took part today to let the children’s love of books flourish and we’ve been reading stories with them and they’ve been loving it.”
16 March 2020
