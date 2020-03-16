World Book Day 2020: Caversham Preparatory School

A GIANT inflatable tyrannosaurus rex was part of Caversham Preparatory School’s World Book Day celebrations.

George Tucker, 10, dressed as Daddy Dinosaur from Julia Donaldson’s Tyrannosaurus Drip with Thomas Neal, also 10, dressed in a dinosaur onesie to play his son.

The theme for the day was to dress up as their favourite Julia Donaldson character and staff also joined in.

Characters included the owl from The Gruffalo, the jewel thief from Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book and Postman Bear.

Junior children were asked to enter a 100-word story in a creative writing competition.

There was a book-related treasure hunt and parents came in to read to groups of children. The day wound-up with a whole school story produced through the week’s activities.

Heidi Ray, the school’s deputy headteacher, said: “World Book Day inspires our children to think creatively and to write with imagination.

“The children loved coming together as a school, dressed as their favourite character. The children see that books are not just to be read silently, but they can bring them to life themselves and have fun along the way.”