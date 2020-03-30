Monday, 30 March 2020

Cosmestics boss honoured by TV ‘dragon’

A BUSINESSWOMAN from Caversham has received an award from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Akua Wood, founder of award-winning Sheabutter Cottage, tweeted him about her vegan, ethical, fair trade beauty products and toiletries during Small Business Sunday.

She was then and was cfew to be chosen to meet the TV “Dragon” at the annual Small Business Sunday conference in Birmingham.

Ms Wood said: “The conference was amazing and it was great to meet the man himself and collect my certificate.’”

Mr Paphitis said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. I wish Akua and Sheabutter Cottage every success.”

