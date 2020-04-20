Monday, 20 April 2020

Blocked sewer

ENGINEERS from Thames Water cleared a blocked sewer in Queen Street, off Hemdean Road, Caversham.

They used a high-pressure water jet to remove assorted debris, which included rubble, during the two-hour procedure on Thursday evening last week.

The company says it is vital not to flush wet wipes and kitchen roll down toilets or pour fat down sinks as this causes blockages, which leads to unnecessary callouts during the coronavirus outbreak.

