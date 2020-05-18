Monday, 18 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

First cafe

A MOBILE takeaway food and drink service is to open its first café in Caversham.

Dinky Kitchen is set to move into the former Philip Baker estate agents in Bridge Street.

The owners have applied to Reading Borough Council for change use permission.

Dinky Kitchen, which has been trading for three years, currently runs several sandwich vans which operate daily in the Reading area.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33