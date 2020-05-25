Come by car for jabs, says surgery

A SURGERY has set up a drive-through service to prevent children from missing vaccinations during the coronavirus crisis.

Balmore Park Surgery in Hemdean Road, Caverhsam, is offering protection against diseases such as whooping cough, diphtheria, measles and pneumonia.

The scheme is part of a new NHS campaign to prevent the outbreak of deadly diseases that would affect the health service at a time of crisis.

When children are due to have their vaccinations, staff will contact their parents to ensure no one in their family is self-isolating or has coronavirus symptoms.

They will then book either a drive-through or walk-in appointment.

Drive-through patients will have their vaccinations in the car park and the rest will be directed into the surgery through a side door so they do not have to enter the main part of the building or waiting room.

Dr Tom Back, a GP at the surgery, warned that if people delayed their jabs, people’s health would be at risk.

He said: “If people are put off having vaccinations now because of covid, we could see a resurgence of these very serious diseases like measles and that would be a tragedy.”

He said the system was working well and had allowed other work at the surgery to continue without interruption.

“The drive- and walk-through system has proved to be a very good, easy to access service,” he said.

“We fully understand some parents are worried about bringing their babies and children into the surgery during the coronavirus crisis, although I should add that the surgery is perfectly safe and people must not stay away if they are very unwell.

“The drive-through means we have managed to maintain our clinics at the same levels as before the covid-19 outbreak.

“Of course we realise not all surgeries in our area have the facilities to offer this sort of drive-through service but they are all as keen as we are to make sure these vital vaccinations are administered during the covid outbreak.

“The safety of patients, staff and visitors are the priority at all surgeries so I’d urge people to get in touch with their practices and make the necessary arrangements for their vaccinations. They provide essential protection against potentially life-threatening diseases.”