Young entrepreneur makes message badges in aid of the NHS

A GIRL raised more than £65 for the NHS’s national coronavirus appeal by selling badges.

Daisy Woollatt, 11, produced a batch of 125 badges at her home in Kidmore Road, Caversham, with help from her brother Barney, nine.

She then left them on a chair on the driveway with a collection box explaining how people’s donations would help doctors and nurses through the crisis.

The children handmade each badge from scratch, drawing various designs with slogans such “Stay home, save lives” and “Beat corona together” as well as the NHS logo.

They then attached a plastic cover and pin using a badge maker belonging to Daisy. More than three-quarters of the badges were sold within days.

Daisy, who lives with her parents Tahlia and Andrew and her other brother Ned, four, was inspired by her business classes at the Abbey School in Reading.

She said: “For the last few weeks we’ve all been hearing about how people are raising money for the NHS and I felt like I wanted to do something.

“I have a badge maker so it was the first thing I thought of. I’m really pleased that people have donated.”

Mrs Woollatt said: “We’d like to thank the people of Caversham for their generosity. I’m proud of the effort Daisy and Barney made and it shows good entrepreneurial skills.”