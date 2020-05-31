The happy hairdresser

A HAIRDRESSER has been spreading happiness by leaving dozens of painted pebbles around Caversham.

Gail Boorman, who works at the Indigo Rye salon in Church Road, missed seeing her clients and wanted to put her creative skills to good use by organising a “treasure hunt”.

She painted 150 pebbles and hid them in parks and on streets for people to find while they were out on a walk during lockdown.

Residents started posting pictures of themselves with the pebbles on social media.

There are now more than 300 pebbles throughout the area and Indigo Rye is encouraging people who find one to post a picture on the company’s Facebook page and be entered into a prize draw.

Salon owner Karen Kennedy said: “It’s so lovely to be able to lift the spirits of the local community who have supported us all these years.”