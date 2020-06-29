Incoming headteacher wants to give children opportunities to shine

GOVERNORS, staff, parents and pupils at Caversham Preparatory School say farewell to Christopher Neal who is leaving after nine years.

He has been a teacher and deputy headteacher and then headteacher for the past four years.

The school wishes him well in his new post of vice-principal of a large academy school in the South East.

It is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs Naomi Williams BSc (Hons) PGCE MA Psych as its new headteacher from September.

Mrs Williams was appointed following a thorough and rigorous recruitment process and impressed the board with 20 years of teaching experience, her calm manner and positive attitude. Mrs Williams previously worked in the Middle East where she was headmistress of Foremarke School, a highly regarded British Prep School in Dubai. She has two children and is married to a senior airline pilot.

Mrs Williams joins the school at an exciting time, with extensive development projects planned. A new website has already been launched www.caversham

school.com to showcase why “There is No Place like Caversham Prep” with individualised learning and care, and excellent results.

Its new science and technology laboratory will be completed over the summer and the school has just taken possession of new personal computers for each child in the upper school. Mrs Williams is looking to cement the school’s position as the small prep school of choice for families in Caversham and surrounding area.

She said: “Because every one of the children at Caversham Prep is different, I wish to encourage and broaden their educational experiences so that they all have their opportunity to shine in one way or another, be it through academics, performing arts and music, STEM or sport.

“My aim is for the children to leave Caversham Prep at the end of Year 6 as creative, curious and critically thinking young people who are ready for the next stage in their educational journey.”