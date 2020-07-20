School hits 10,000 lessons in lockdown

QUEEN Anne’s School in Caversham delivered more than 10,000 periods of academic and wellbeing lessons through its remote learning programme.

This has ensured that its students have been able to continue their education throughout the lockdown period introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to these sessions, the school has also managed to deliver internal exams, enrichment sessions, full school assemblies, year group assemblies, house meetings and tutor times, all remotely.

Using a range of specialist tools, including video conferencing software, it has ensured that students have received lessons, assemblies and exams just as they would if they were in school.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “We have supported our students and worked hard to continue school life with enthusiasm, imagination and a positive attitude.”

The school also delivered more than 250 tutor, well-being and pastoral support sessions to students who at the current time are based in 28 different countries and held its first ever virtual open morning and new girls’ day to welcome students due to start in September.