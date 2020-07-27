Staying power

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
A NURSERY school in Caversham is set to celebrate 50 years in its current location.
New Bridge Nursery School moved to Montague Street in September 1970 and has since educated more than 5,000 children of pre-school age.
Headteacher Joanne Budge said: “Preparations for our anniversary year have been challenging but I’m full of admiration for my staff.”
The school was originally based in Bridge Street in Reading.
27 July 2020
More News:
School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
POLL: Have your say