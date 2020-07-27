Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Staying power

A NURSERY school in Caversham is set to celebrate 50 years in its current location.

New Bridge Nursery School moved to Montague Street in September 1970 and has since educated more than 5,000 children of pre-school age.

Headteacher Joanne Budge said: “Preparations for our anniversary year have been challenging but I’m full of admiration for my staff.”

The school was originally based in Bridge Street in Reading.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33