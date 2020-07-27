Staying power

A NURSERY school in Caversham is set to celebrate 50 years in its current location.

New Bridge Nursery School moved to Montague Street in September 1970 and has since educated more than 5,000 children of pre-school age.

Headteacher Joanne Budge said: “Preparations for our anniversary year have been challenging but I’m full of admiration for my staff.”

The school was originally based in Bridge Street in Reading.