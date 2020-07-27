Box adopted

School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
A RED phone box in Caversham is to be adopted by a charity.
BT has agreed to let the Community Heartbeat Trust, which aims to help and support communities in the correct provision of defibrillators, take on the box in Kidmore Road.
The next steps will be fundraising and restoration ready for the box to house a community defibrillator.
27 July 2020
More News:
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
