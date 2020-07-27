Monday, 27 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Box adopted

A RED phone box in Caversham is to be adopted by a charity.

BT has agreed to let the Community Heartbeat Trust,  which aims to help and support communities in the correct provision of defibrillatorstake on the box in Kidmore Road.

The next steps will be fundraising and restoration ready for the box to house a community defibrillator. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33