Repairs for listed barn

SMALL steps have been taken to prevent the collapse of the grade I listed Chazey Farm Barn in Caversham.

The Warren and District Residents’ Association says scaffolding has been used to shore up the barn and a tin roof put over the tiles to prevent leakage and further damage.

The temporary measures have been done by In Mind, a healthcare services group that owns an adjacent site on which it plans to build a 78-bed nursing home under a 1996 planning application which was approved following an appeal in July 2004.

Last year Historic England said the building, which dates back to at least the 17th century, was in a “very bad” condition.

The red brick building has suffered structural cracking and is at immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric.

Historic England says it is working with the local planning authority in reviewing the rate of deterioration.