Monday, 17 August 2020

£200 con

A CONMAN stole about £200 from a man in his eighties after pretending to do work at his home.

Police said the victim was approached by a man in Church Road, Caversham, who then followed him back to his property and told him that he had completed the work and required payment. The victim then gave him the cash.

