Deer, oh dear

A MAN has been fined £200 for possessing a stun gun in public.

Mitchell Deer, 31, of Ian Mikardo Way, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

He was caught with the weapon, which is capable of releasing an electrical current, in Reading in November 2018.

Deer was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £30.