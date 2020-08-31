Monday, 31 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Deer, oh dear

Deer, oh dear

A MAN has been fined £200 for possessing a stun gun in public.

Mitchell Deer, 31, of Ian Mikardo Way, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 17.

He was caught with the weapon, which is capable of releasing an electrical current, in Reading in November 2018.

Deer was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £30.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33