Bad driver

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
A MAN is to be sentenced for dangerous driving.
Lemar Wallace-Clarke, 24, of Rhine Close, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court on August 18.
He was caught by police driving a Ford transit van in Reading on January 5.
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
