Monday, 07 September 2020

Retirement properties have access to nature

INDEPENDENT living apartments for the retired are available in Caversham.

Beechwood Grove, off Albert Road, offers one- and two-bedroom apartments for the over-55s and has easy access to nearby countryside.

The development was a finalist in the Inside Housing Development Awards 2019 and features communal living spaces with plenty of seating areas. There is also an on-site bistro which caters for residents and the local community.

Penny Brooke, of Savills estate agents, said: “The scheme is set within ample grounds that give residents good access to outside space and includes resting areas, a bowling green, sun terrace, a vegetable patch and nature trail.”

Apartments cost from £299,950.

• For more information, call Savills Reading on
0118 952 0540.

