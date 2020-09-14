Monday, 14 September 2020

New trustees

THE body which runs Queen Anne’s School in Caversham has appointed six new non-executive directors to its board of trustees.

The new appointments at the United Westminster and Grey Coat Foundation include chairman-elect Toby Mullins, a trustee of the Childrens’ Trust and former chairman of both the Society of Heads and the Independent Schools’ Council.

