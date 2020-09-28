Monday, 28 September 2020

£9m road resurfacing

RESIDENTIAL roads in Caversham and Emmer Green are to be resurfaced in a £9 million programme of highways improvements to be carried out by Reading Borough Council.

The work by contractor Eurovia Infrastructure will begin on October 2 and continue until March.

Notice boards will go up in the roads to be resurfaced in advance and residents will receive a letter two or three days before the work is carried out.

Roads will be closed between 8am and 5pm while the work takes place and cars will need to be moved in advance or they will be removed and the owners fined.

The roads are (Caversham ward): Paddock Road, Piggotts Road, Wolsey Road, Hemdean Rise, The Slopes, Falkland Road and Hemdean Hill.

(Peppard and or Thames ward) Eric Avenue, Cavendish Road, Chiltern Road, Haldane Road, Newlands Avenue and Peppard Road (service road in front of 13 to 45).

(Mapledurham ward): Upper Warren Avenue.

