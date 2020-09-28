Cannabis fine

Play areas to re-open with covid regulations
A MAN has been fined £120 for being in possession of cannabis.
Benjamin Tipper, 31, of Montague Street, Caversham, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on September 7.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £32.
The court ordered the drugs to be destroyed.
