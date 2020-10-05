£45,000 crossing for cyclists

A NEW crossing for cyclists could be created in Gosbrook Road, Caversham.

Reading Borough Council says the “tiger crossing” would be beneficial for linking the cycle infrastructure to future transport schemes.

Last month, the council scrapped a trial one-way road system, which included Gosbrook Road, after less than two weeks.

Residents and businesses said the scheme, which cost £45,000, caused traffic chaos and was dangerous.

They said the roads became heavily congested some cyclists and motorcyclists mounted pavements and driven the wrong way.

They feared the problem would get even worse with the return of schools.

The council wanted to create more space for pedestrians and cyclists in response to the coronavirus pandemic but reverted to the previous arrangement and apologised.

A tiger crossing combines a pedestrian zebra with a crossing for people on bicycles. They are called “tiger” because early versions had yellow stripes on black tarmac.

The crossing would be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is paid by developers in return for planning permission.

In order to create the necessary visibility for the crossing, the council says a parking bay would be replace by double yellow lines.

A consultation by the council closes on Thursday. To respond, visit https://

consult.reading.gov.uk/

dens/gosbrook-road-crossing-lining-amendments