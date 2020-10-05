TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
A BUSINESS owner from Caversham has been featured in a book which celebrates female entrepreneurs.
Akua Wood, founder of ethical toiletries firm Sheabutter Cottage, is among 365 women who recount their success story in #SheCan365.
During the coronavirus pandemic she has donated more than 1,000 face masks to Ghanaian workers.
She said: “I hope telling my story will inspire future female entrepreneurs.”
Volunteer stewards helping to keep parishioners safe
ST Michael’s Catholic Church in Sonning Common ... [more]
