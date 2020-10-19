Drunk fined

Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
Monday, 19 October 2020
A MAN has been fined £130 for being drunk and disorderly in public.
Neil Jones, 29, of Mallory Avenue, Caversham, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He was also orered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £32.
19 October 2020
More News:
Woman surprised by singing family on 100th birthday
A WOMAN celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday ... [more]
POLL: Have your say