Drunk fined

A MAN has been fined £130 for being drunk and disorderly in public.

Neil Jones, 29, of Mallory Avenue, Caversham, admitted the offence when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He was also orered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £32.

