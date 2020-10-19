Monday, 19 October 2020

Ward changes

AN electoral ward in Caversham is set to be eliminated in a boundary shake-up.

Mapledurham, which is represented by a single member on Reading Borough Council is likely to be incorporated into a new larger ward named Caversham Heights.

Meanwhile, the centre of Caversham could move from Thames ward to the neighbouring Caversham ward.

The changes have been recommended by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which says they will ensure all councillors represent a similar number of electors.

