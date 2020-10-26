Driver fined

A MAN has been fined £350 after driving a heavy goods vehicle over Sonning Bridge while carrying too much weight.

Philip Ivens, 46, of Lowfield Road, Caversham, drove on the B478 with a weight exceeding the 7.5-tonne limit in November.

The verdict was proven in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Ivens was also ordered to pay costs of £175 and a surcharge of £35.