Driver fined

Monday, 26 October 2020
A MAN has been fined £350 after driving a heavy goods vehicle over Sonning Bridge while carrying too much weight.
Philip Ivens, 46, of Lowfield Road, Caversham, drove on the B478 with a weight exceeding the 7.5-tonne limit in November.
The verdict was proven in his absence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
Ivens was also ordered to pay costs of £175 and a surcharge of £35.
