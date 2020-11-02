Drink driver

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
Monday, 02 November 2020
A WOMAN who was caught drink-driving has been disqualified for 17 months.
Kelly Saunders, 39, of Valentine Crescent, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
She was caught driving in Reading in July almost four times over the legal alcohol limit. She was also fined £422 and told to pay £85 costs and £42 surcharge.
