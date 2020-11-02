Monday, 02 November 2020

Drink driver

A WOMAN who was caught drink-driving has been disqualified for 17 months.

Kelly Saunders, 39, of Valentine Crescent, Caversham, admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

She was caught driving in Reading in July almost four times over the legal alcohol limit. She was also fined £422 and told to pay £85 costs and £42 surcharge.

