GP offers more cancer screening

EXTRA cancer screening clinics are being organised by a surgery in Caversham.

Balmore Park in Hemdean Road has started offering appointments on Saturday mornings for cervical cancer checks.

Nationally, there is a backlog in these tests as they were stopped during the coronavirus lockdown.

Urgent cancer referrals are down 60 per cent due to the pandemic, while those for breast cancer have fallen by almost 80 per cent, according to NHS England.

Dr Jacqueline Payne, a partner at the surgery, said: “This is incredibly important and we urge people to speak to their doctor if they are worried about potential cancer symptoms or have questions about their health.

“It is equally important that patients attend breast, bowel and cervical cancer testing when invited.

“Our staff have shown immense resilience and hard work throughout the pandemic to continue providing care for patients.

“We are open for patients as usual and trying to get as much cancer screening and routine care done at times when it’s safest for patients.”

Additional safety measures are used for all services at the surgery, including room sanitising between patients and phone consultations to limit the number of people at the surgery.

For more information, call 0118 9471455 or visit balmoreparksurgery.co.uk