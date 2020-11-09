Monday, 09 November 2020

Office homes

PLANS to turn an office into flats in Caversham have been drawn up.

Lake Estates wants to create four two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom flats at Delta House, the offices of Delta Scientific Corporation, in South View Avenue.

It has asked Reading Borough Council for change of use permission.

