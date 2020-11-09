Crash driver pleads guilty

A MAN has admitted to causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving after a crash in Caversham last year.

Oritseweyinmi Pessu, 72, of Blenheim Gardens, Wembley, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week.

Pessu was bailed and will appear at Reading Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

The charge relates to an incident in Henley Road at about 4pm on December 2.

Narendra Singh Dang, 66, from Caversham, was pronounced dead at the scene.