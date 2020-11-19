New £12m care home

A CARE home is due to open in Caversham in the summer of 2022.

The four-storey building in Henley Road will comprise 86 flats for those in need of nursing, respite or dementia care. There will be a communal café, restaurant, cinema, pub, hair salon and therapy roon.

The £12 million development will be built by Guildford construction firm Beard and the home will be managed by Signature Senior Lifestyle.

Wayne Pryce, group development director for Signature, said: “Beard was selected because we have shared values and they can deliver the high quality environment that Signature residents expect. I look forward to completing the project together.”

Pat Hughes, director of Beard, said: “It’s a privilege to work with Signature on this development and to deliver on their vision for the highest quality living spaces for their residents. The excellence in design of the building and its positioning makes the home particularly attractive.”

Reading Borough Council approved the plans in October last year despite neighbours and ward councillors raising concerns about access on to the busy road.

Plans for 42 flats on the same plot were approved in December 2017 but these were not built.