Monday, 23 November 2020

Pastor on life after divorce

A CHURCH minister in Caversham has written a book describing his personal journey overcoming separation and divorce.

Keith Saynor, pastor of Grace Church, wrote Life Beyond Divorce: My Journey when he found nothing available in a Christian book shop.

He said: “There were books about marriage and marriage preparation but nothing giving a Christian perspective. As I searched more widely I found very little written to help people move on following divorce.”

Keith, who is now remarried with a daughter, says in the book that he faced “a tough, five-year challenge”, which started when his ex-wife left him.

He said: “As a pastor and former sergeant in Thames Valley Police, I have helped many people learn how to forgive and move on, so I knew that it was important that I faced and dealt with this area early on.”

Keith uses stories from the Bible, lyrics from popular music, passages from literature and scenes from films to aid his story.

Life Beyond Divorce: My Journey costs £7.99. Email lifebeyonddivorce@gmail.com

