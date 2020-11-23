Pastor on life after divorce

A CHURCH minister in Caversham has written a book describing his personal journey overcoming separation and divorce.

Keith Saynor, pastor of Grace Church, wrote Life Beyond Divorce: My Journey when he found nothing available in a Christian book shop.

He said: “There were books about marriage and marriage preparation but nothing giving a Christian perspective. As I searched more widely I found very little written to help people move on following divorce.”

Keith, who is now remarried with a daughter, says in the book that he faced “a tough, five-year challenge”, which started when his ex-wife left him.

He said: “As a pastor and former sergeant in Thames Valley Police, I have helped many people learn how to forgive and move on, so I knew that it was important that I faced and dealt with this area early on.”

Keith uses stories from the Bible, lyrics from popular music, passages from literature and scenes from films to aid his story.

• Life Beyond Divorce: My Journey costs £7.99. Email lifebeyonddivorce@gmail.com