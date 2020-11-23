Monday, 23 November 2020

Drink-driver

A MAN has been disqualified for 20 months after admitting drink-driving.

Lewis Rae, 20, of Gayhurst Close, Caversham, was fined £384 by Reading Magistrates.

He was caught driving under the influence on Henley Road, Caversham, in August. He was found to have 71 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is twice the legal limit.

Rae was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35
surcharge.

