Artists create drawings for children to colour in

TWO artists have created drawings of Caversham to help spread cheer this December.

The Caversham District and Residents’ Association came up with the idea to help maintain community spirit.

They invited artists to create black and white drawings of Caversham landmarks and Liz Real and Janina Maher obliged.

These include the Caversham library and St Peter’s Church and each one carries the message “Happy Caversham Christmas”.

They are free to download from the CADRA website for anyone to print and colour in. Janina said: “I have an obsession for drawing buildings and was delighted to be approached by the association. This is a lovely project and I do hope people have some fun with their pens and pencils colouring them in.”

Liz, who has lived in Caversham for more than 25 years said: “I often use Caversham and particularly Caversham Court Gardens as a source of inspiration.

“I hope that both children and adults have fun with the drawings and fulfil their creative urge as they colour them in.”

Helen Lambert, who chairs CADRA, said: “This is a free resource for anyone and everyone and would be wonderful if these could appear in front windows wishing everyone a Happy Caversham Christmas.”