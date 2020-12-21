Driver jailed

A MAN who drove on the wrong side of the road as he was being chased by police has been jailed for eight months.

Lemar Wallace-Clarke, 25, of Rhine Close, Caversham, was caught speeding and going through red lights in Loddon Bridge Road, Reading. on January 5.

He admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance or other than in accordance with a licence at Reading Crown Court. Wallace-Clarke was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.