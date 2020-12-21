Driver jailed

Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Monday, 21 December 2020
A MAN who drove on the wrong side of the road as he was being chased by police has been jailed for eight months.
Lemar Wallace-Clarke, 25, of Rhine Close, Caversham, was caught speeding and going through red lights in Loddon Bridge Road, Reading. on January 5.
He admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance or other than in accordance with a licence at Reading Crown Court. Wallace-Clarke was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.
21 December 2020
More News:
Children create replica of famous depiction of Jesus
PUPILS in year 6 at Goring Primary School ... [more]
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
PLANS for 20 new homes in Goring are set to be ... [more]
POLL: Have your say