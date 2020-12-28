Monday, 28 December 2020

Man admits sex offence

A MAN who performed a sexual act in front of a child in Henley will be sentenced next month.

Simon Clarke, 37, of Church Road, Caversham, admitted commiting the offence in a car between 8.20am and 8.30am on Thurday last week when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Clarke, who is also known as Saifuddin, was arrested on Friday.

He will be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on January 12 and has been remanded in custody.

