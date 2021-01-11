Royal book

AN historian from Caversham has written a book about a former monarch and his links to Reading.

Lindsay Mullaney’s book Henry I and his Abbey is part of the forthcoming celebrations of the 900th anniversary of Reading Abbey.

Mrs Mullaney, 71, used to run Caversham Bookshop in Prospect Street with her husband John. It is a now a cocktail bar called Chapter to recognise its former use.

For a copy of the book (£18), call 0118 9470 478 or email almullaney@aol.com