Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Royal book

AN historian from Caversham has written a book about a former monarch and his links to Reading.

Lindsay Mullaney’s book Henry I and his Abbey is part of the forthcoming celebrations of the 900th anniversary of Reading Abbey.

Mrs Mullaney, 71, used to run Caversham Bookshop in Prospect Street with her husband John. It is a now a cocktail bar called Chapter to recognise its former use.

For a copy of the book (£18), call 0118 9470 478 or email almullaney@aol.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33