Work thief

Gas-fired power station could be built on disused farmland
A MINIATURE gas-fired power station could be ... [more]
Monday, 11 January 2021
A WOMAN who stole £7,460 from her employer has received a community order.
Larissa Johnson, 52, of Gosbrook Road, Caversham, admitted theft while working for Mortimer Hill Estates between 20017 and 2019.
Reading magistrates also ordered her to pay compensation of £3,730.
11 January 2021
