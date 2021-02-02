Missing boy found safe and well

More opposition to power station in the countryside
Tuesday, 02 February 2021
A BOY who went missing in Caversham was found this morning (Tuesday, February 2).
The 13-year-old's disappearance was reported yesterday afternoon after he was last seen in Anglefield Road, off Henley Road.
Police have thanked residents who shared their appeal.
