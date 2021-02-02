Tuesday, 02 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Missing boy found safe and well

Missing boy found safe and well

A BOY who went missing in Caversham was found this morning (Tuesday, February 2).

The 13-year-old's disappearance was reported yesterday afternoon after he was last seen in Anglefield Road, off Henley Road.

Police have thanked residents who shared their appeal.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33