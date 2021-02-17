Stabbing victim named by police

A MAN who died in Caversham after being stabbed in the chest has been named.

Yannick Cupido, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene in Managua Close at around 12.55am on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation and subsequently arrested two men, both aged 22.

One was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

The other was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released under investigation.

A post mortem took place on Tuesday and the cause of death was given as a stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.

Det Insp Mike Roddy, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Yannick’s family at this incredibly difficult time, and they continue to receive support from specially trained officers.”

Investigating officers appealed for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Managua Close, Nire Road and Ian Mikado Way between 11pm on February 13 and 1am on February 14 to make contact.

Supt Nick John, local area policing commander for Reading, said: “These arrests are a significant development and demonstrate how thorough the Major Crime Unit’s investigation has been.

“This should provide reassurance to people in Reading. I know there have been a number of violent incidents in the town in recent weeks, including two other murder investigations being launched.

“However, I would like to remind people again that none of these incidents are believed to be linked to each other in any way. I would like to again thank the people of the town for their patience and understanding at this time.

“Reading is a safe place to live and I hope people can be reassured that if violent offences do take place that our officers will carry out swift and effective investigations and that robust measures will be put in place to ensure everyone’s safety.”

If you have any information, contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting the reference number 43210062322.

You can also make a report to the independent charity Crimestoppers while remaining anonymous by calling 0800 555 111.