5G mast for Caversham rejected

PLANS to install a 5G mast in Caversham have been refused permission.

Vodafone asked Reading Borough Council for consent to replace the existing 12.5m telecommunication pole in Henley Road with a new 17.5m one.

Planning officers said the height would detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area, including the appearance of Queen Anne’s School, and the impact would not be outweighed by the public benefits of the technology.

Howard Ballard, a resident of Henley Road, had objected, saying he was worried about the noise from the cooling fans.