Man held after fatal stabbing

A MAN who died in Caversham after being stabbed in the chest has been named.

Yannick Cupido, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene in Managua Close at about 12.55am on Sunday.

Police launched a murder investigation and later arrested two men, both aged 22.

One was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

The other was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and has been released under investigation.

A post mortem that took place on Tuesday found Mr Cupdio died from stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.

Det Insp Mike Roddy said: “Our thoughts are with Yannick’s family at this incredibly difficult time. They continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence in Reading while our investigation continues.

“We have extended a section 60 order, which allows officers greater powers to carry out stop and search activity. Please feel free to speak to our officers.”

Supt Nick John said: “These arrests are a significant development and demonstrate how thorough the major crime unit’s investigation has been.

“This should provide reassurance to people in Reading. I know there have been a number of violent incidents in the town in recent weeks, resulting in two other murder investigations.

“However, I would like to remind people that these incidents are not believed to be linked and to thank the people of the town for their patience and understanding.

“Reading is a safe place to live and people can be reassured that if violent offences do take place that our officers will carry out swift and effective investigations.”

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikado Way between 11pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday to make contact.

If you have information, call 101 and quote reference number 43210062322.