Driver banned

A MAN caught drink driving has been disqualified for 32 months.

Allan Tyrrell, 54, of Hemdean Road, Caversham, was found to be nearly four times above the legal limit while driving on Thames Street, Sonning, in January.

He admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a surcharge of £95 and £85 costs.