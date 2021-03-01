Monday, 01 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Driver banned

A MAN caught drink driving has been disqualified for 32 months.

Allan Tyrrell, 54, of Hemdean Road, Caversham, was found to be nearly four times above the legal limit while driving on Thames Street, Sonning, in January.

He admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a surcharge of £95 and £85 costs.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33