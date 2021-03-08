Plea change

Bloom volunteers agree baskets deal with council
A MAN has admitted assault and causing criminal damage.
David Angus, 28, of Priest Hill, Caversham, changed his plea when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
The assault took place in November last year. The other charge related to the damage of a lock worth £50.
Angus was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and to have treatment for alcohol abuse.
