Monday, 08 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drink driver

A WOMAN has received a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.

Khadija Ngodah, 39, of Ian Mikardo Way, Caversham, was nearly four times over the limit when she was stopped by police in January and with children in the car.

She admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for three years. She was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33