Drink driver

Monday, 08 March 2021
A WOMAN has received a suspended prison sentence for drink-driving.
Khadija Ngodah, 39, of Ian Mikardo Way, Caversham, was nearly four times over the limit when she was stopped by police in January and with children in the car.
She admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and banned from driving for three years. She was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.
08 March 2021
