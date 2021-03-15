Club to defend title

MEMBERS of Caversham Croquet Club are looking forward to the delayed start of the 2021 season.

Play is set to start on March 29, when the Government plans to ease its coronavirus restrictions.

Caversham will be defending their Southern Croquet Federation single court clubs’ league title and bidding to win it for the fourth year in a row. It will also field teams of four in the golf and association handicap leagues.

The club is offering free coaching sessions to prospective new members at their Albert Road lawn.

For more information, visit cavershamcroquet.uk or email club secretary John Wakeford on

johnwakeford@icloud.com