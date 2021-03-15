Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Club to defend title

Club to defend title

MEMBERS of Caversham Croquet Club are looking forward to the delayed start of the 2021 season.

Play is set to start on March 29, when the Government plans to ease its coronavirus restrictions.

Caversham will be defending their Southern Croquet Federation single court clubs’ league title and bidding to win it for the fourth year in a row. It will also field teams of four in the golf and association handicap leagues.

The club is offering free coaching sessions to prospective new members at their Albert Road lawn.

For more information, visit cavershamcroquet.uk or email club secretary John Wakeford on
johnwakeford@icloud.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33