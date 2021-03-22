Helping newts

A MAN from Caversham has been banned from driving for a year after he was caught under the influence of drugs.

Carl Atkinson, 47, of Aldenham Close, admitted to driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit during a hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

The drug was benzoylecgonine and Atkinson was caught in Washington Road, Caversham, in September last year. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.