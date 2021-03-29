Detectives appeal to taxi driver

POLICE want to speak with a taxi driver who may have information about a fatal stabbing in Caversham.

Yannick Cupido, 24, was found dead in Managua Close at about 12.55am on February 14. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.

Det Insp Mike Roddy, senior investigating officer, said: “Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and we are keen to speak to a taxi driver who we believe collected two black men in dark clothing from the vicinity of Reading station before travelling to Amersham Road, Caversham.

“This would have occurred between 8.30am and 10.30am on February 14. If this was you, or if you believe you know who it could be, please contact Thames Valley Police.”

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number (101) quoting the reference 43210062322.

Mr Cupido was from South Africa and came to join his family in England two-and-a-half years ago.

• O’Neal Joseph, 28, of Amersham Road, Caversham, was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged in connection with Mr Cupido’s death. He is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on May 14. A second man, aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and released under investigation.